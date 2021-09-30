East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing Longview man found safe

76-year-old Jerry Marlar of Longview.
76-year-old Jerry Marlar of Longview.(Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 76-year-old man who was the focus of a statewide Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety has been found and is safe, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.

“Update: 9/30/2021 @ 10:40 a.m. Mr. Marlar has been found and is safe,” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you all for sharing our post.”

Before he was found, Jerry Marlar, of Longview, had last been seen leaving his hone on Turner Street in Longview late Wednesday night.

Marlar is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white shirt, a news release stated.

Jerry Marlar could possibly be in a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates...
Jerry Marlar could possibly be in a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186.(Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Law enforcement officials said he could be driving a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186.

When his wife last spoke with him around 11:15 p.m. Wedesday, he was in the Texarkana area, according to Longview Police.

The Texas Department of Transportation activated roadside electronic messaging boards across the region. Marlar’s description was displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region, including interstates 20 and 30.

Marlar’s description is now displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region,...
Marlar’s description is now displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region, including interstates 20 and 30.(Texas Dept. of Transportation)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 431-6081.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
Longview police locate missing 83-year-old man
Hailey Brannen was stunned when she found a small gator in her driveway.
Wild ride! Small gator found on Central Texas driveway

Latest News

The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
WebXtra: Oak Forest Country Club manager gives update on recent fire
Oak Forest Country Club Manager Von Vogel speaks with KTLV about a recent fire at the club.
WebXtra: Oak Forest Country Club
Mt. Enterprise driver dies in fiery crash in Cherokee County
Day 3 of William Davis trial
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient
Cyrus Nock at the East Texas State Fair 2021
Nerveless Nocks daredevil performs at East Texas State Fair, 2 months after accident