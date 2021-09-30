Missing Longview man found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 76-year-old man who was the focus of a statewide Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety has been found and is safe, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.

“Update: 9/30/2021 @ 10:40 a.m. Mr. Marlar has been found and is safe,” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you all for sharing our post.”

Before he was found, Jerry Marlar, of Longview, had last been seen leaving his hone on Turner Street in Longview late Wednesday night.

Marlar is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white shirt, a news release stated.

Jerry Marlar could possibly be in a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186. (Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Law enforcement officials said he could be driving a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186.

When his wife last spoke with him around 11:15 p.m. Wedesday, he was in the Texarkana area, according to Longview Police.

The Texas Department of Transportation activated roadside electronic messaging boards across the region. Marlar’s description was displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region, including interstates 20 and 30.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 431-6081.

