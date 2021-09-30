Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities say a Lubbock woman wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child has been arrested.
Lubbock Police arrested 35-year-old Quanisha Williams in Slaton at approximately 7:45 a.m., Thursday. She was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bond.
The child, Quayvon Williams, died on Feb. 15, 2021.
Quayvon’s mother, Quanisha Williams, 35, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault.
