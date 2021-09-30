Longview police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department says they are searching for a missing person.

83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall is missing out of Longview. Hall is 6′ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen Wednesday near the 700 block of E. Marshall in Longview wearing a green shirt with New York Jets football logo on it and blue jean capris with black house shoes.

Please call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 with any information.

The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall. (Longview police on Facebook)

