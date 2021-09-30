East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police asking for help locating missing elderly man

The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department says they are searching for a missing person.

83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall is missing out of Longview. Hall is 6′ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen Wednesday near the 700 block of E. Marshall in Longview wearing a green shirt with New York Jets football logo on it and blue jean capris with black house shoes.

Please call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 with any information.

The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.(Longview police on Facebook)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

Texas Workforce Commission programs help East Texas parents with child care during job search...
Texas Workforce Commission programs help East Texas parents with child care during job search
Les Linebarger, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, says the goal in the battle against...
Nacogdoches ISD receives grant money to fight learning loss
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native and Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
COVID-19 at UT Health East Texas: Hospitalizations falling, additional incentives planned for health care workers using funds from Smith County