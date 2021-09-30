East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview man charged with possession of ‘large amount’ of child porn

Timothy Gray, 55, of Longview, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Timothy Gray, 55, of Longview, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested Tuesday after state authorities charged him with possessing child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, Timothy Scott Gray, 55, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents after being served a search warrant for his residence. The questioning of Gray and search of his home resulted in the discovery of a flash drive which authorities allege contains “a large amount of child pornography,” specified as six or more identical images or videos.

Gray was arrested and transported to the Gregg County Jail where he was booked on a charge of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
Longview police locate missing 83-year-old man
76-year-old Jerry Marlar of Longview.
Missing Longview man found safe

Latest News

Celebration of Life held in Wells
Procession to honor Alto police officer
Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
Bat found in Tyler tests positive for rabies
ETN Host Jeremy Butler interviews Rick Klein a correspondent for ABC News. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: ABC correspondent talks about proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill