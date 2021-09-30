Longview man charged with possession of ‘large amount’ of child porn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested Tuesday after state authorities charged him with possessing child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, Timothy Scott Gray, 55, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents after being served a search warrant for his residence. The questioning of Gray and search of his home resulted in the discovery of a flash drive which authorities allege contains “a large amount of child pornography,” specified as six or more identical images or videos.

Gray was arrested and transported to the Gregg County Jail where he was booked on a charge of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

