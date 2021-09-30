Longview businesses still struggling for employees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas businesses continue to have staffing problems, especially restaurants.

While many businesses struggle with finding employees, restaurants continue to do good take-out business, but those with indoor dining continue to be short-staffed.

“I was the lucky one. I survived. The community is the one that keeps you alive,” said Roma’s restaurant owner Ardian Marvci.

According to Texas Workforce Solutions, there may be other reasons why employees are hard to find.

Many are retraining through Workforce.

“On the job training. Where we can place a person to get training in a new skill. Basically paid by the employer and receive the same benefits as other employees,” said Stephen Lynch of Texas Workforce Solutions.

Roma’s, in the old downtown section of Longview, has become a hot-spot for evening dining and is one of the few fully staffed.

“Employees are the second family; you treat them that way,” Marvci said.

“That type of job was usually easy to fill prior to COVID. But since CoOVID, they have had difficulty finding people,” Lynch said.

Most of the restaurants we’ve talked with said they still have staffing shortages, with some of their employees picking up extra shifts. But for some, they still don’t have enough.

The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill closed down in early August due to staffing shortages. Though they plan to reopen, they have no set date.

Restaurants have to compete with better-paying jobs.

“There are employers looking to hire people in the service industry, medical, construction. There are a lot of options for people looking for work,” Lynch said.

If you’re looking to go back to work, Texas Workforce Solutions representatives say jobs are available in numerous fields, and training programs are available as well.

