East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ladyjacks prepare for new challenge of playing in the WAC

SFA Ladyjacks first practice
SFA Ladyjacks first practice(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are back on the court inside the William R. Johnson Coliseum as they prepare for a new season and new challenges in the Western Athletic Conference.

The ladies are coming off of a season where they went 24-3, picking up a perfect regular season conference record, a final Southland Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Women’s tournament where they lost in overtime to Georgia Tech.

“I think our expectations are similar and maybe a step further,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. ““Once you have got a taste of it, you realize how fun and exciting it is. Yea you worry about complacency. Getting that taste and that feel in a weird year, you would like to do it again and maybe more. Hopefully it is less of a COVID year with restrictions and they open it back up more. There is motivation. We have talent. I think this is the most talented group we have had. "

The team will play a 30 game schedule this year with 14 of those games taking place in Nacogdoches. The non-conference slate opens with a road matchup with UTSA in San Antonio on November 9, followed by home bouts with Houston and Southeast Missouri State on the 12th and 15th. After that the team takes a trip to College Station for a reunion with former Ladyjack coach Gary Blair and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 18th.

To see SFA’s full 2021-22 schedule, click here or click the schedule link at the top of the page. The Ladyjacks Conference slate starts on December 30 at UT-Rio Grande Valley before coming home to take on Lamar January 1, 2022.

“I hope we fit in at the top,” Kellogg said. “That is to be determined. We have not done a lot of study on the teams yet. We know a little bit about what New Mexico State does, Utah Valley was in the tournament, Gran Canyon has some good stuff going on, California Baptist was undefeated until the WNIT. Obviously there is some good players and good coaches in this league. We will travel know. We went from being almost the geographic center of the Southland to being on the edge. We will have to make those trips now.”

u

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

Grapeland RB/DB Cadarian Wiley
Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley rushes way to Sandie record and Red Zone Player Spotlight
It has been one sided for 32 years but the Huntington Red Devils feel confident they can...
Lumberjacks, Red Devils renew rivalry Friday night
Lumberjacks, Red Devils renew rivalry Friday night
Lumberjacks, Red Devils renew rivalry Friday night
In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for photographers...
Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announces retirement