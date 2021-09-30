Former Gregg County GOP chair pleads guilty to theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former East Texas mayor must pay restitution to victims he defrauded, the 124th district judge said Thursday.

Timothy Lynn Vaughn entered a guilty plea 124th district court via Zoom. He received 10 years in prison probated for ten years for the third degree felony theft of property >=$30K<$150K.

His two years state jail sentence probated for five years on the state jail felony theft of property >=$2,500<$30K.

Vaughn, former mayor of White Oak from 1996-2008, and owner of TVaughn Properties, LLC, must pay restitution to Cassity Jones Lumber in the amount of $23,000. He must pay $42,000 restitution to victims Greg and Elizabeth Nealy. He is also responsible for all court costs and probation fees.

Vaughn served as a North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority board member until 2016. His bio on the NET RMA website stated that he served six terms as the mayor of White Oak and is self-employed as a real estate developer, home builder, and licensed realtor. He has also served with the Longview MPO Executive Board, the State Rail Planning Task Force, and the Board of Trustees for the Longview Regional Medical Center. He also admitted in a federal factual basis document that he knew the signatures on the documents he used to obtain the loans had been forged.

According to information presented in court, in March of 2016, Vaughn applied for a personal loan at a bank located in the Eastern District of Texas using the name of another individual. The promissory note and documents submitted to the bank in connection with the application contained forged signatures of the borrower. As a result, the loan was approved and the proceeds remitted by a cashier’s check payable to one of Vaughn’s businesses. The cashier’s check was deposited the same day into an account controlled by Vaughn.

Vaughn is not in jail and lives in Collin County. He must report to Gregg County to sign paperwork at 8 a.m. Friday. His probation will be eventually transferred to Collin County.

Vaughn was also the Gregg County Republican party chair.

