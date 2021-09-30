East Texas Now Business Break
Fall concert series begins at Longview Arboretum

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Kimberly Fish, Longview Arboretum Donor Engagement Officer, about the first of their Fall Concert Series.

This week’s lineup features the Rok Dox, who has opened for ZZ Top. Neal McCoy will also be there to stream the Pledge of Allegiance, and might just do a little performing.

Gates open at 5, the concerts go from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evenings for the next 5 weeks. The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is located at 706 W Cotton St., Longview.

