Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Still, not seeing much rain across East Texas today, but we continue to see chances for rain continuing through early Sunday morning when a cold front moves through East Texas. As we progress through the day today, only scattered showers/thundershowers are expected, then a slightly better chance on Friday and more so on Saturday as we prepare for the cold front to move through. Still no severe weather is expected, just a few isolated thunderstorms...mainly on Saturday afternoon/evening and into the overnight hours. Drier and cooler air settles in next week with cooler mornings and fairly mild afternoons as lower humidity values move in. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday through Thursday mornings with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A mild week ahead for next week. Have a great day.

