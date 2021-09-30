East Texas Now Business Break
Como man dies in fiery car crash

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 37-year-old man from Como died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle went off the roadway on FM-514 approximately seven miles west of the city of Yantis in Rains County.

According to a press release at 6:15 yesterday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-514 the investigators’ preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2001 Ford Taurus was traveling west on FM-514 in a left-hand curve.

The vehicle went off the roadway to the right where it struck a tree before overturning and catching fire, stated the report.

Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Foley

Robinson was taken to Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home in Emory.

According to officials, there was a partially ejected passenger who was identified as Charlie Williams, 35, of Sulpher Springs.

Williams was pulled from the wreckage by a witness at the scene and was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition, stated the report.

