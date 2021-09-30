East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Caldwell Zoo expands breeding center to help sustain cheetah population

By Jennifer Kielman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Months ago, the Caldwell Zoo introduced their adorable cheetah cubs, and today the healthy bunch is on display for all zoo-goers.

The cubs named Ichabod, Lee and Lilith are the results of the zoo’s cheetah breeding program designed to help this endangered species from becoming extinct. Curator of mammals, Scotty Stainback, says they need all the help they can get.

Zoo officials say their success with these cubs makes them one of the best breeding centers in the nation so, they’re expanding with a new cheetah breeding center that is currently under construction.

Right now, Stainback tells us, they breed one cheetah a year and with the new facility, they’ll be able to breed two. Stainback says, “That’ll help sustain the population of cheetahs over time. It basically doubles what we’re able to do here.”

Construction should be complete by the end of the year and breeding will tentatively begin in 2022.

This facility is off-limits to the public to give the animals privacy but the public’s patience will be rewarded with new babies on display when the time comes.

Caldwell Zoo is part of the breeding coalition center with the main focus on sustaining the population of animals.

One fun cheetah fact is the animals are known for their speed. They can top out at 65 miles an hour.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
Longview police locate missing 83-year-old man

Latest News

Cheetah Breeding
Caldwell Zoo expands breeding center to help sustain cheetah population
Administrators are having to get creative to find teachers for every classroom.
Henderson ISD Teacher Shortage
Violent Crime Is Up
Violent Crime Is Up
Alto Officer Procession
Alto Officer Procession
William Davis Trial Day 3
William Davis Trial Day 3