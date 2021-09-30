Caldwell Zoo expands breeding center to help sustain cheetah population

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Months ago, the Caldwell Zoo introduced their adorable cheetah cubs, and today the healthy bunch is on display for all zoo-goers.

The cubs named Ichabod, Lee and Lilith are the results of the zoo’s cheetah breeding program designed to help this endangered species from becoming extinct. Curator of mammals, Scotty Stainback, says they need all the help they can get.

Zoo officials say their success with these cubs makes them one of the best breeding centers in the nation so, they’re expanding with a new cheetah breeding center that is currently under construction.

Right now, Stainback tells us, they breed one cheetah a year and with the new facility, they’ll be able to breed two. Stainback says, “That’ll help sustain the population of cheetahs over time. It basically doubles what we’re able to do here.”

Construction should be complete by the end of the year and breeding will tentatively begin in 2022.

This facility is off-limits to the public to give the animals privacy but the public’s patience will be rewarded with new babies on display when the time comes.

Caldwell Zoo is part of the breeding coalition center with the main focus on sustaining the population of animals.

One fun cheetah fact is the animals are known for their speed. They can top out at 65 miles an hour.

