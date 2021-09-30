East Texas Now Business Break
Bat found in Tyler tests positive for rabies

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Monday, Sept. 27, Tyler Animal Services submitted one bat to be tested for rabies to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). DSHS reported Thursday, Sept. 30 the bat submitted tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the 4100 block of Fillbrook Lane. The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

City of Tyler Orindance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age.

Tyler Animal Services hosts an annual Rabies Clinic in April. For updates, follow our Facebook page.

Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

