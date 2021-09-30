The Angelina Arts Alliance will help promote cultural growth in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As the City of Lufkin works to revitalize the downtown area through the Lufkin Forward project, it has a powerful ally to set the tone. The Angelina Arts Alliance is working alongside the city with the goal of furthering cultural development within the community. Jennifer Allen heads the Angelina Arts Alliance and has been involved with the planning stages of this collaboration.

“We are serving with them as a partner,” said Allen. “Not only with the management and programming of The Pines Theater, but also in cultural district planning.”

The city believes that this partnership will help secure a state cultural district designation, which is expected to boost the local economy and revitalization efforts. Along with that plan, The Angelina Arts Alliance and The Pines Theater are also working to attract the interest of younger generations. This is a focus of Brittany Feeney’s job, and she believes that part of the long term success will be through recognizing the various opportunities for the arts to expand its impact in Lufkin.

“With all of the efforts that are going on with the Lufkin Forward project, we’re really hoping to be a big part of that as far as encouraging some of the updates to be more friendly towards the arts,” said Feeney. “We have a huge live music scene in Lufkin. Not everyone knows that and we are hoping to have areas where we can build and grow upon that.”

The partnership has been a success so far, and as more collaboration follows in the coming months and years, the possibilities for growth and creativity have captured the full focus of those involved.

“It’s a natural fit, this partnership between the Angelina Arts Alliance and the City of Lufkin,” said Allen. “We think that the future is really exciting and in terms of the arts, the opportunities are unlimited.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.