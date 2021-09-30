After three year absence, Lumberjacks ready to return to postseason play

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kyle Keller and the SFA Lumberjacks will be tested with a tough 2021-22 slate of games as they prepare to make a run at the postseason in their first year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

The easiest game might just be the first game for the ‘Jacks, with LSU-Alexandria coming to Nacogdoches. After that the non-conference schedule, which has not been announced in full yet, will be a mine field for the team.

SFA will play host to South Dakota State on November 11. They will also host Middle Tennessee State on November 19 as part of the 2021 Cancun Challenge. After that game the team heads south to Mexico for two games against Illinois State and either Buffalo or St. Louis. The team will also have a game in Fort Worth on December 11 against Liberty. The toughest game though so far announced will be at Kansas on December 18. Add in tough WAC teams and the quest to get to the postseason will not be easy.

“The WAC is about 10-15 points stronger than the conference we just left,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “We know we will have great challenges. Our team has proven to be real quality, 44-8 the last two years. We return four starters and I don’t think our team fears anyone we will play but this league will present many challenges.″

The last time SFA played in the postseason was in 2018. The team became the first ever Southland Conference School to not get a double bye in the conference tournament and win it all. They would go on to lose a hard fought game against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament. The team missed the chance to qualify for the postseason in 2019. In 2020, the team had a historic year, knocking off No.1 Duke and winning the regular season Southland Championship. A day before they were set to play in Katy, the growing COVID-19 pandemic caused the league to cancel the tournament. The NCAA Tournament was then canceled and the season was over. 2021 presented new challenges with the team having a one-year postseason ban for issues in APR reporting that went beyond basketball to football and baseball as well.

”Hopefully as we sit here today at the end of September we can have a full season and a chance at postseason play. This will be year four since we have played in a conference tournament. We have gone three years without playing in a conference tournament. We do have a chip on our shoulder. We want to get there.”

The strength of this SFA team will be leadership. Guards Roti Ware and David Kachelries along with Gavin Kensmil all came back for their extra year of eligibility. Add in a strong bench presence and the team will be tough.

“We have the three great seniors that could have gone anywhere when the season was over because they graduated and they decided to come back to SFA and try to make it to the NCAA National Tournament. We built a tough schedule so that if we do make it to March we have a great opportunity for a good seed. We have really challenged them.”

