Active-duty military families can apply for increase in Basic Allowance for Housing

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Active-duty military families around the country and in Central Texas are due for some much-needed financial assistance in the coming months.

The Department of Defense will be increasing Basic Allowance for Housing, otherwise known as BAH, from October 1 to December 31.

The increase will vary on each service members financial situation and dependents within their immediate family, but service members without any dependents are still eligible.

The increase will be determined between 10% to 20%

Army Veteran and Texas A&M Central Texas Sociology Professor Jeffrey Yarvis says he knows the difficulties of moving to a new duty station and the struggles to afford housing.

“Economic adversity is a huge challenge for young families,” he said.

“Sometimes our market pay doesn’t keep up with inflation or the cost of an expensive area to live in. BAH rates aren’t always moving at the speed in which prices change in a particular area. You may see some soldiers spend more out of pocket just to afford moving.”

The extra money will not be automatic, as troops must certify that they’re incurring higher costs in moving to new areas or signing new leases.

The Department of Defense adds that eligible service members will be contacted if they qualify.

