3 generations of zebras on display at Caldwell Zoo as youngest turns 1

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy Birthday to Amali.

She just turned one year old on Wednesday, September 29th.

The folks at the Caldwell Zoo say they have three generations of zebras now on display.

Zoo officials also said that they are lucky to have these three ladies at the zoo.

Amali is said to be very healthy. She enjoys eating, sleeping, and playing. The good life!

So, where is Amali’s dad? Well, interesting fact- daddy zebra is separated from mom and baby.

Zoo officials told KLTV News that even in the wild, the males zebras only come together with the females to breed. So, the males stay in isolation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

