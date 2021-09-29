East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

World War 2 era veterans, 95 and 101 years old, go on ‘dream flight’ in Central Texas

Anna Reynolds and Lee Mouche served in the U.S. military as nurses during World War 2
Anna Reynolds and Lee Mouche served in the U.S. military as nurses during World War 2(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) — A non-profit on Wednesday honored Central Texas World War 2 veterans Anna Reynolds, 101, and Lee Mouche, 95, with a flight in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane.

Dream Flights, founded in 2011 by Darryl and Carrol Fisher out of love for aviation and senior veterans, is on a mission is to provide free flights in the restored World War 2 era planes to more than 800 veterans.

Reynolds and Mouche were given a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they took off in the planes from Temple.

The sky was literally the limit for these two proud women who have sacrificed so much to protect us from harm and keep our nation free!

“I enjoyed it very much. It was fun looking down, seeing the river and the dam and all that. Oh, it was great,” said Mouche, a nurse who served in the military during World War II.

“We’re trying to honor them while they’re still here, and they need to know that they’re appreciated. So for us to be able to give them an airplane ride, it’s a small thing for us as an organization to do, but it’s a huge thing for them in their lives, and it’s a great experience that they’ll never forget,” said Marcus Smith with Dream Flights.

Dream Flights
Dream Flights(Eric Franklin)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
Hailey Brannen was stunned when she found a small gator in her driveway.
Wild ride! Small gator found on Central Texas driveway
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion

Latest News

76-year-old Jerry Marlar of Longview.
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Longview senior
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
Longview police locate missing 83-year-old man
Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Longview police asking for help locating missing elderly man
Longview police looking for missing 83 year old