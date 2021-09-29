Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We have a lot more cloud cover in the forecast for today, as well as some scattered showers and isolated thundershowers to help keep our temperatures a bit cooler than what we saw yesterday. Highs this afternoon are expected to warm into the middle 80s areawide with a southeasterly wind blowing at around 5 to 10 mph. Our best shot at rain today will be throughout the afternoon and early evening hours, with coverage beginning to dwindle overnight. Rain chances will be a bit more scattered and limited tomorrow, with better chances to catch a shower in Deep East Texas. Friday rolls around and coverage of our scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase for most of the area throughout the day. Some rain will likely be around by kick-off time on Friday night, so impacts to high school football games will be possible so you might want to plan on taking the umbrella just to be safe. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible again on Saturday and early Sunday before a weak cold front makes its way through East Texas around midday on Sunday. This front will not bring much of a cooldown to East Texas, but it will help push out most of the rain by Monday of next week. Skies remain dry next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain comfy in the lower to middle 80s. It is very important to remember how dry conditions in East Texas are getting, so lets hope we can get some decent rainfall totals in East Texas by the time Sunday rolls around.

