WebXtra: Judson Middle School reading club aims to excite students about books

JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Judson Middle School Reading Teacher Patricia Duck about their Bounce Back Reading Club. The program includes a library of new, interesting books designed to get students excited about reading. The donated 20 thousand dollar library is so effective most of the club has dramatically increased their reading levels which had been affected at least partially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

