WebXtra: Judson Middle School reading club aims to excite students about books

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Judson Middle School Reading Teacher Patricia Duck about their Bounce Back Reading Club. The program includes a library of new, interesting books designed to get students excited about reading. The donated 20 thousand dollar library is so effective most of the club has dramatically increased their reading levels which had been affected at least partially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

