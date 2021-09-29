East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Jr. College Nursing and Health Sciences program celebrating 70 years

This year the school will have about 600 enrolled in the nursing program.
This year the school will have about 600 enrolled in the nursing program.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It started in 1951 as the Texas Eastern School of Nursing. Today, it is known as the Tyler Jr College Nursing and Health Sciences program.

This month, the program is celebrating 70 years of serving East Texas.

The program graduates 250 TJC nursing students that enter into the workforce each year.

They tell us that there have been many changes along the way, with the COVID-19 pandemic being chief among them.

Bethany Yearty, Department Chair of the Nursing Programs, said, “We have been very proactive with COVID safety measures. We partner with the local hospitals, their facility and had all of our students get tested for the N95 mask which helps them be extra safe while they are doing their clinicals. We have moved some of classes online in hybrid to prevent having an overwhelming number of students.”

Yearty added the upcoming spring cycle is going to be their biggest one yet, with over 600 students enrolled.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Pictured is Todd Moses, who has been missing since Sept. 16. (Source: Van Zandt County...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing man

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
These brain scan images show that the amount of gray matter tends to be less in older brains...
Texas A&M neuroscientist says UK study raises questions on COVID’s impact on the brain
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
Texas bearing brunt of salmonella outbreak
File photo of Smith Co. commissioners meeting in the commissioners courtroom.
Smith County invests millions of dollars to retain health care workers