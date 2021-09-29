Tyler Jr. College Nursing and Health Sciences program celebrating 70 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It started in 1951 as the Texas Eastern School of Nursing. Today, it is known as the Tyler Jr College Nursing and Health Sciences program.

This month, the program is celebrating 70 years of serving East Texas.

The program graduates 250 TJC nursing students that enter into the workforce each year.

They tell us that there have been many changes along the way, with the COVID-19 pandemic being chief among them.

Bethany Yearty, Department Chair of the Nursing Programs, said, “We have been very proactive with COVID safety measures. We partner with the local hospitals, their facility and had all of our students get tested for the N95 mask which helps them be extra safe while they are doing their clinicals. We have moved some of classes online in hybrid to prevent having an overwhelming number of students.”

Yearty added the upcoming spring cycle is going to be their biggest one yet, with over 600 students enrolled.

