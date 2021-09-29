East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash

A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.(KLTV)
By Libby Shaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A driver and students aboard a Tyler ISD bus were not hurt after the bus was hit following a wreck.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of State Highway 64.

According to Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines, a car was hit by another car, which hit the bus.

Another bus is on the way to pick up the driver and students.

Hines said it appears the bus driver was not at fault.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

