Texas Tech adds Arkansas to future non-conference slate

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Wednesday the addition of Arkansas to the Red Raiders’ future non-conference slate as the two former Southwest Conference rivals will face each other during the 2030-31 seasons.

As part of the home-and-home agreement, Arkansas will travel to Jones AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030, followed by a return trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Sept. 13, 2031. It is the second home-and-home agreement between the two schools since Arkansas departed the Southwest Conference following the 1991 season.

The two schools traded road wins in the only other non-conference series since as Arkansas used a dominant running game to top the Red Raiders, 49-28, early in the 2014 season. The Red Raiders, behind 243 passing yards from Patrick Mahomes II and two touchdown grabs from Reginald Davis, responded the following year, handing Arkansas a 35-24 loss in Fayetteville.

The Red Raiders have won three of the last four meetings with the Razorbacks after closing their time as SWC members with wins during the 1990-91 seasons and then their road victory in 2015. The two schools have met 37 times in history, with 32 of those coming during the SWC era.

The home-and-home agreement with Arkansas guarantees Texas Tech a fellow power-five opponent as part of its non-conference slate for the next 10 years as the Red Raiders are also slated to face N.C. State (2022, 2027), Oregon (2023-24), Oregon State (2025-26) and Mississippi State (2028-29).

Texas Tech Future Non-Conference Schedules

2022 – Murray State (Sept. 3), Houston (Sept. 10), at N.C. State (Sept. 17)

2023 – at Wyoming (Sept. 2), Oregon (Sept. 9), Tarleton State (Sept. 16)

2024 – Abilene Christian (Aug. 31), at Oregon (Sept. 7), North Texas (Sept. 14)

2025 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 30), at Colorado State (Sept. 6), Oregon State (Sept. 13)

2026 – Abilene Christian (Sept. 5), at Oregon State (Sept. 12), Colorado State (Sept. 19)

2027 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 4), at North Texas (Sept. 11), N.C. State (Sept. 18)

2028 – at Mississippi State (Sept. 9), Wyoming (Sept. 16)

2029 – Mississippi State (Sept. 8), Fresno State (Sept. 15)

2030 – Fresno State (Sept. 7), Arkansas (Sept. 14)

2031 – Arkansas (Sept. 13)

2032 – Fresno State (Sept. 11)

