No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man in crisis

((Source: RNN))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The grand jury chose not to indict the officers, who had been fired after last year’s death of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez. The officers opened fire after Chavez picked up a stun gun that one of them had dropped.

Family members and supporters say Chavez was needlessly killed. But the police officers had argued they were acting in self-defense. At the time, the Houston police chief had said the officers did not follow departmental rules by failing to retreat and take cover when Chavez picked up a stun gun.

