East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few showers down in Deep East Texas this morning will die out into the late morning hours.  Expect a few more clouds today and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon.  Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s today.  Partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but late tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the chance for rain increases again and stays likely off and on through Friday and Saturday.  A weak cold front arrives Sunday, ending our rain chances and cooling things down a bit into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing. Henderson County authorities...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing teens
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: A few showers and thunderstorms possible
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-29-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 9-29-21
Looking for some good rainfall totals over the next several days.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Looking for some good rainfall totals over the next several days.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips