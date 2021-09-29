East Texas Now Business Break
Man arrested accused of stealing truck from Whitesboro dealership, punching police officer in face

By Mike Rogers
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A man is in the Grayson County Jail after being accused of stealing a truck from a Whitesboro Chevrolet dealership Monday.

The salesman working with Richard Beck told the manager he didn’t want to get in the truck with Beck because he was acting strange after walking onto the dealership lot.

“Our sales guy got the keys, went out there to demo it, then the customer snatched the keys out of the salesman’s hand,” said John McLean, the general sales manager for Holiday Chevrolet Whitesboro. “He then called me, I went out there, tried to calm the guy down, he was acting really, really weird.”

Richard Beck took the keys and got behind the wheel of a brown Toyota Tundra. He threatened to run over an employee before stealing the truck from the lot and driving it 20 minutes west to a Gainesville home.

Officers from Gainesville and Whitesboro were able to locate him through the OnStar navigation built into the truck, tracking him to the driveway of a Gainesville home.

One of the Whitesboro officers approach him and told him he’s under arrest for the theft, when a fight broke out.

“He was tased during the fighting with the officer and he was able to wrestle the taser away from him and (the officer) was tased as well,” said Whitesboro Police Chief Scott Taylor.

Taylor said Beck was able to wrestle the taser away from the officer because the officer tried to reach him with the taser through the window of the truck.

“The suspect punched the officer multiple times in the face and the fight ensued until he was able to place the suspect under arrest,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the officer was able to wrestle Beck into custody and the officer is doing well and only suffered a few “bumps and bruises.”

With no visible damage to the truck, and Beck in the Grayson County Jail, McLean said they got lucky.

“If it was in a high speed chase, how far, where it went it could have cost thousands of dollars,” McLean said. “We were lucky.”

Beck has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault against a public servant.

His bond is set at $120 thousand.

That truck he stole is back on the lot with no damages.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

