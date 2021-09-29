East Texas Now Business Break
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child, Quayvon Williams, died on Feb. 15, 2021.

According to police, officers received a call just before 5:30 p.m. that day for a child who was not breathing and unresponsive. Quayvon was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he later died.

During the investigation, police learned Quayvon had injuries that caused his death.

Quayvon’s mother, Quanisha Williams, 35, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators are seeking information related to her location. Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Investigator Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

