‘Jacks look to axe 9-game loosing streak to Kats

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will look to end the longest winning streak in the 95 year history of their rivalry with Sam Houston on Saturday in Houston at NRG Stadium.

SFA will have a tough task, playing the No.1 team in the FCS poll and defending National Champions. The two teams did not play in 2020, ending a 75 year streak of playing each other. In 2019, SFA lost their ninth straight to the Bearkats, 31-20. SFA held a 20-17 lead entering the forth quarter but turnovers doomed the ‘Jacks and Sam Houston scored twice in the final minutes of the game to take the lead and the win.

“I would not even look at the 2019 game,” SFA head coach Colby Carthel said. “We were young and still developing. They had quarterback issues and were on their third string.”

SFA enters the game 3-1 while Sam Houston is 3-0. The Bearkats are on a 14 game winning streak. Their last loss came against former Southland Conference rival Northwestern State on November 16, 2019. That was also the last time SFA lost to a non-FBS level program. Winning 10 straight in that time frame.

“We do realize that we are the hunted,” Sam Houston head coach KC Keeler said. “We do realize that every team we play has circled our game in red because of the success we had last season.”

Sam Houston leads the overall series, 58-34-2. SFA has only won the game one time at NRG Stadium.

“Those guys did a great job this spring,” Carthel said. “I went over and supported them. As a member in the league that’s what you should do. I am happy for their success but I think it probably does add a little more to it for you [media] guys building it up. When you line up it is 11 guys versus 11 guys. There will be some talented dudes on that field. I think this game will have people not wearing purple and not wearing orange interested in the game. There are some talented players out there. Really good players.”

“It is such a unique rivalry,” Keeler said. “You cannot explain it. It is a big deal because of the ay the programs intersect in the professional world, in the communities and with the players we recruit. A lot of these guys played with each other or against each other in high school.”

The SFA program has made improvements since the last time the two teams played but are still the underdogs. Carthel said that is a fair judgement on his team. What he thinks helped his team since the beginning of the 2020 fall season is the competition they have played with five matchups against FBS programs.

“We have played in some big time environments and against some big time opponents in those five money games over the past two seasons,” Carthel said. “I guarantee you that those FBS schools we have played in the last two years do not want any of the Bearkats. They are as talented as any team we have played.”

Keeler knows there is no secret he can pull in the game this weekend.

“They had 10 weeks to watch us last spring,” Keeler said. “That will be an advantage for them. They played in the fall so that allowed them to watch us every weekend in the spring. You know it was a short turnaround from the spring season but when we hit camp it was already like we were in week 3 of the season and it was an easy adjustment.”

Keeler also knows that SFA is bringing more to the table this year.

“I love what they do on defense,” Keeler said. “They are aggressive. They give up a big play here or there, but they put a lot of pressure on you. The quarterback is really good and I love on of the wide receivers. They are a little banged up at running back but they find ways to run the football.”

Kickoff from NRG Stadium on Saturday is set for 4 p.m. Anyone that can not make the game can watch the game on satellite and cable though Bally Sports Southwest. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

