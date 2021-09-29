Henderson native and Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident

(KLTV) - Texas country music artist Cody Wayne was involved in a serious tractor accident on Wednesday morning, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post stated that Wayne, a Henderson native, was working on a deer ranch when the accident happened. He was flown to a hospital for surgery, which started at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wayne has received multiple music awards and has shared the stage with artists like Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Neal McCoy, and Eli Young.

According to his website, Wayne was set to appear in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, Sept. 30.

