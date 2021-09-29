East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Henderson native and Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident

Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.(Cody Wayne website)
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - Texas country music artist Cody Wayne was involved in a serious tractor accident on Wednesday morning, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post stated that Wayne, a Henderson native, was working on a deer ranch when the accident happened. He was flown to a hospital for surgery, which started at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wayne has received multiple music awards and has shared the stage with artists like Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Neal McCoy, and Eli Young.

According to his website, Wayne was set to appear in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Pictured is Todd Moses, who has been missing since Sept. 16. (Source: Van Zandt County...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing man

Latest News

Gregg County jail
WEBXTRA: East Texas jail moves to virtual visits with inmates
Gregg County jail
WEBXTRA: East Texas jail moves to virtual visits with inmates
This year the school will have about 600 enrolled in the nursing program.
Tyler Jr. College Nursing and Health Sciences program celebrating 70 years
Hwy 259 and Judson Road
WEBXTRA: Rollover accident in Gregg County, 2 injured