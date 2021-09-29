East Texas Now Business Break
Elkhart man dies in Anderson County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS report an Elkhart man was killed in a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.

At 4:13 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-1817, approximately 0.3 miles east of the city of Elkhart in Anderson County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling east on FM-1817, attempted to turn left into a private drive, failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by a  2004 Honda VTX traveling west on FM-1817. 

The driver of the Honda, Eric Scarborough, 44, of Elkhart was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Dodge was identified as Aaron Mata, 30, of Elkhart.

The crash remains under investigation.

