Pandemic perpetuates dental staffing shortages in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dentist offices in East Texas have experienced staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and those shortages continue to linger.

Megan Kiker, Regional Manager for East Texas for 3C Dental Group, manages four offices in East Texas. Kiker said their offices have seen staffing shortages throughout the pandemic.

“All of our offices are down about 1/4th. Most of our offices have been missing someone in the front or in the back about the last year or so,” Kiker said. She said the search continues today. “I have one office in particular who has been looking for a front desk for over two months.”

One dental hygienist at Best Dental Care in Tyler retired right before the pandemic.

“It took a little longer than it would, during the pandemic you know, to screen the applicants and get them on board,” Dr. Sachin Kocharekar said.

“We’re not getting as many applicants as we normally would,” Kiker said. “Earlier, you would post a job, and you would get several applicants just rolling in through Indeed and Facebook and things like that. I mean, you’re not getting as many people applying.”

The offices mentioned they continue to follow CDC guidelines.

Chair of Texas Dental Association Council on Legislative, Regulatory, and Governmental Affairs Matt Roberts said he has not noticed a shortage, but staffing shortages are common.

“It could be a multifactorial thing and shortages with staffing and hygienists have been on-going even before the pandemic,” Roberts said.

Roberts oversees a council that looks at all of the legislative issues that effects dentistry. “We recognize that there are shortages that are probably going on that we’re not sure how bad it is because our members are not calling us, but knowing that there are shortages, there are things in place to help dentists recruit, we’re not keeping our eyes closed to the situation,” Roberts said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.