COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to drop for Tyler/Longview area

Trauma Service Area G
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop.

601 people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday in Trauma Service Area G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties, a decline of 13 patients from the day before.

Thirteen ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G which is an increase of one bed from the day before.

