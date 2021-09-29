East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 antibody infusion center coming to College Station

Monoclonal antibody infusion has shown to decrease symptoms and hospitalizations in COVID-19...
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A COVID-19 antibody infusion center is opening in College Station, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday morning.

The infusion center will open to the public Thursday, Sept. 30. With a doctor’s referral, outpatients will be provided with monoclonal antibodies, for no cost.

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care, according to a release from the governor’s office. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.

Brazos County, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan and St. Joseph Health Hospital partnered with the governor and the Texas Division of Emergency management (TDEM) to bring this facility to the community.

“This facility in Brazos County will ensure Texans in the Bryan-College Station region who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment,” said Abbott. “Thank you to our local government partners and St. Joseph Health Hospital for working with us to open this new infusion center.”

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more in the planning stages:

  • Amarillo (TDEM)
  • Austin (DSHS)
  • Beaumont (TDEM)
  • College Station (TDEM)
  • Corpus Christi (DSHS)
  • Edinburg (TDEM)
  • Fort Worth (DSHS)
  • Harlingen (TDEM)
  • Houston (DSHS)
  • Laredo (DSHS)
  • Livingston (TDEM)
  • Lubbock (TDEM)
  • McKinney (TDEM)
  • Nacogdoches (TDEM)
  • Nash (TDEM)
  • Odessa (TDEM)
  • San Antonio (DSHS)
  • Seguin (TDEM)
  • Tyler (TDEM)
  • The Woodlands (DSHS)
  • Victoria (TDEM)
  • Waco (TDEM)

