Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1

Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:

Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251.

A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html. Due to low pressures in the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Angelina County FWSD No. 1 public water system (PWS ID Number 0030102) to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Angelina County FWSD No. 1 officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the Angelina County FWSD No. 1 will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634. If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call 512-239-4691

