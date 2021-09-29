East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Affidavit: Hemphill man ‘didn’t care for frog gigging,’ fired gun

Stephen Hamilton
Stephen Hamilton(Sabine County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas game warden has arrested a Hemphill man accused of firing his gun to scare off three men who were hunting frogs.

Stephen Hamilton, 74, is charged with three counts of Class B misdemeanor harassment of hunters and three counts of deadly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Sept. 16 at 12:15 a.m. on Toledo Bend Reservoir near Jack’s Landing at the end of FM 944.

According to the affidavit, three people were in a boat and frog gigging around the banks of Toledo Bend. According to the affidavit, Hamilton fired a gun into the air.

The three said they told Hamilton they were frog gigging and Hamilton “stated he doesn’t care for frog gigging.” The three said they continued to gig and Hamilton fired another round, but this time toward the three. The three said the shot was close enough to splash water on them.

According to the affidavit, the three left the area and traveled back to the boat ramp. They said Hamilton then shot more rounds. They did not know what direction those rounds were fired.

A warrant for Hamilton’s arrest was obtained on Sept. 16. Hamilton was booked in and out of Sabine County Jail on the following day.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Pictured is Todd Moses, who has been missing since Sept. 16. (Source: Van Zandt County...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing man

Latest News

Hwy 259 and Judson Road
WEBXTRA: Rollover accident in Gregg County, 2 injured
Trauma Service Area G
COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to drop for Tyler/Longview area
Rick Rhoades was executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in...
Texas inmate executed for fatally stabbing 2 brothers
Apartment explosion
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas