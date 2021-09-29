East Texas Now Business Break
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Dallas Fire-Rescue

DALLAS - On Wednesday, September 29th, at 10:21 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to a 911 calll for a Natural Gas Leak, at an apartment complex, located at 5726 Highland Hills Road, in South Dallas.

When firefighters arrived, the smell of gas was noticed around an apartment building near the gate entrance. At some point during the course of investigating the odor, an explosion occurred; causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building.

There were four firefighters, and two civilians, injured in the explosion. All individuals were taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a variety of injuries, but their current conditions are unknown.

There is no information on what caused the explosion, as this will be a joint investigation involving DFR, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies, to determine exactly what happened.

