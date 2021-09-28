Whataburger makes over $10,000 donation to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit received some help today from a Texas hamburger giant.

As part of their systemwide fundraiser benefiting the “Feeding America” Campaign, Whataburger gave $10,331 to the East Texas Food Bank.

They said, in turn, that will help feed over 250,000 people in 26 East Texas counties.

With the holidays coming up and the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still major food insecurities in East Texas.

“Particularly in East Texas there is an increased need. We know that COVID hit in 2020 and we are still seeing the effects of that. There are still people who were laid off of jobs and not hired back and people who struggle every day,” said Donna Spann with the East Texas Food Bank.

The donation is also tied into Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program. September is Hunger Action Month.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.