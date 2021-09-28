East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Whataburger makes over $10,000 donation to East Texas Food Bank

Whataburger makes donation to East Texas Food Bank
Whataburger makes donation to East Texas Food Bank((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit received some help today from a Texas hamburger giant.

As part of their systemwide fundraiser benefiting the “Feeding America” Campaign, Whataburger gave $10,331 to the East Texas Food Bank.

They said, in turn, that will help feed over 250,000 people in 26 East Texas counties.

With the holidays coming up and the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still major food insecurities in East Texas.

“Particularly in East Texas there is an increased need. We know that COVID hit in 2020 and we are still seeing the effects of that. There are still people who were laid off of jobs and not hired back and people who struggle every day,” said Donna Spann with the East Texas Food Bank.

The donation is also tied into Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success program. September is Hunger Action Month.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

Latest News

Pictured is Todd Moses, who has been missing since Sept. 16. (Source: Van Zandt County...
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing man
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Gregg County judge discusses Highway 42 expansion
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a...
Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers