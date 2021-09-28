Chapel HIll on the move in the Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw some shakeups this week with Tatum and Gilmer losing. No new teams cracked the Top 10, but the Tatum loss has teams very close to finding a way in.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 3-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage remains at the top. The Bulldogs defense held a very good Gilmer offense to just 7 points last week. Now they turn their attention to hosting Pleasant Grove.

2. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 4/ Record 5-0/ Last Week: 6)

Chapel Hill made an early statement in District of Doom play with a 57-21 win over Athens. This week the Bulldogs hit the road to take on Lindale which will be a real test to see how much this team has grown from last year.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 3-0/ Last Week: 3)

Timpson had yet another cancelation. The Bears have seen multiple cancelations this year but picked up a game against Booneville, Arkansas, one of the top 3A teams in the state. This is a perfect challenge before their big rivalry game next week against Garrison.

4. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 4/ Record 4-1/ Last Week: 5)

Longview won 56-28 last week on the road against West Mesquite to open district play. The Lobos will host Wylie East this week and look to keep up momentum ahead of their upcoming showdown with Highland Park.

5. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 4-1/ Last Week: 2)

The Gilmer Buckeyes played their closes game in years against Carthage and still came out with a 28-7 loss. There are positives from the game to take away but they will need to move on and get ready for district play.

6. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 5-0/ Last Week: 7)

The Van Vandals remained perfect on the year, winning 52-35 over Center. They will play one final tune up game for district this week at Liberty-Eylau.

7. West Rusk (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 5-0/ Last Week: 10 )

West Rusk won at home last week 58-20 over previously undefeated Troup. The Raiders are off this week before traveling to Arp on Oct.8.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 7 / Record: 4-1 / Last Week: 8)

Waskom had another dominating performance 70-6 over Ore City. The Wildcats are off this week.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 10/ Record: 4-1/ Last Week: 9)

Kilgore opened District of Doom play with a 35-6 win over Palestine. The Bulldogs have climbed back into the state rankings at No.10.

10. Tatum Eagles (3A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 4-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Tatum Eagles had command of their game against Gladewater but lost at the end 29-28. It was a tough loss that puts them behind Sabine and Galdewater in the district standings. The Eagles are off this week before heading to New Boston in Week 7.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

