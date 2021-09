GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about the coming Highway 42 expansion Tuesday morning.

The county will be giving a total of $2.8 million towards the $50-million dollar Texas Department of Transportation project.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.