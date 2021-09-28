‘Voices for Recovery’ luncheon educates about addiction and recovery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leaders in Tyler and East Texas mental health workers turned out in support of Cenikor’s annual addiction and recovery luncheon.

The theme, ‘Voices for Recovery,’ honored those who have been through their program, awarded members of the community, and further educated people about what the last year was like.

Keisha Morris, facility director for Cenikor Tyler, says events like this are important to help educate the community.

“We want the public to understand addiction, that way we can combat it with appropriate measures for people to get treatment that they need,” she said.

The last year was a trying year for everyone, especially those in the mental health field. At one point Morris says almost all of their staff was out with COVID-19 but they kept their doors open.

In the last year, using their 32-bed unit Cenikor Tyler has served more than 800 people who struggle with addiction.

“The biggest thing is we served more people this last year during the throws of COVID than we did the previous year,” Morris said. “We had a lot of relapse in our community, a lot of new clients we served in our community because of the stress of the pandemic.”

Shannon Neal went through their program and spoke at today’s event. Before becoming 9 months and a week sober she had to work through mental and emotional tough obstacles.

“I didn’t drink until I was older in life and it just got out of control. It started out social and all that stuff and it got to where I absolutely found out I had a problem, I knew I had a problem,” Neal said.

She kept trying to set boundaries for herself but they wouldn’t last and the pandemic didn’t help. She knew she had a problem, but said she also had a busy life to show up for.

“I thought, but I can’t stop my life, we’re too busy. I have a business and a job, our kids and I didn’t think I could stop my life but I did, I had to,” she said. “I went to Cenikor, they got me in the 23rd. Of course I’m like the 23rd of December, I wanted to wait until after the holidays and then I’m like, wait a minute, you desperately need help. So I took it. I was like, I’ll be there.”

Neal said at 10 a.m. on December 23rd she checked into their facility.

“I was scared, very scared. It was very different. I was around different people because there’s people from all walks of life in there,” Neal said. “Addiction unfortunately, it is in everybody’s family now, someway or another.”

Neal said that something inside the walls of Cenikor brought all of these strangers together. It allowed them all to dive into their feelings and express them.

“I learned, finally, to deal with my feelings. I just tried to keep going, fast paced life, just sweep everything under the rug, we’ll work it out, deal with it later, whatever. Don’t have feelings. But they taught me how to have them (feelings), how to weed through them, what to do with hurts,” she said.

“Coming off alcohol and drugs, you have all kinds of emotions and they deal with it, and they teach you to deal with it. But I got out and I’m nine months and a week sober. I know I have to do my work, they’ve taught me that, but I want to give back,” Neal said.

Next semester Neal will be working toward being a licensed chemical dependency counselor so she can help others.

Morris said she was proud of all who got up and spoke today.

