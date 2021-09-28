Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding missing man

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Todd Moses went missing in the Grand Saline area on or about Sept. 16. His vehicle has been recovered, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Moses is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has a medium build, and he has the word, “Rebel” tattooed on the left side of his neck, according to the Facebook post. Moses also has a lightning bolt in a cloud tattooed on his left hand.

Anyone with any information about Moses’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133.

