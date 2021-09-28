Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue downward trend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop.

614 people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday in Trauma Service Area G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

This total is down 15 patients from the day before.

Twelve ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, down five from the day before.

