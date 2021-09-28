East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue downward trend

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview trauma service area continue to drop.

614 people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday in Trauma Service Area G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

This total is down 15 patients from the day before.

Twelve ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G, down five from the day before.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

