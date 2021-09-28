East Texas Now Business Break
Trial begins for former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients

William Davis trial begins
William Davis trial begins((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Tyler Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)
Davis plead not guilty as the trial got underway. The prosecutor, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam began opening arguments.

“A hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Putnam said during his arguments.

Putnam laid out evidence surrounding the death of one of the people who died. 47-year-old Christopher Greenway had undergone a successful surgery, but went from being healthy to crashing levels. Greenway developed clots in the brain, blocking his blood flow and exhibited stroke-like symptoms. He went from being fine to being unconscious.

Greenway would receive a CT scan and his arterial space was found to have “a lot” of air in it. Doctors were trying to figure out what happened, but didn’t want to suspect someone did it on purpose. Greenway died in August of 2017.

Putnam said another suspected victim, 58-year-old Joseph Kalina, had a similar story. Kalina was doing fine but then took a turn for the worst. He would also eventually die of injuries sustained at the hospital.

Putnam said at the time, newly installed security cameras showed William Davis enter Kalina’s room. Davis watched from down the hall as nurses sprinted down the hall to help Kalina.

