East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a...
A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago.

Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of 31-year-old Charles Allen and 33-year-old Bradley Allen. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.

He is set to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Rhoades’ attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

They are arguing Rhoades’ constitutional right to due process is being violated because he’s being prevented from pursuing claims some potential jurors might have been dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons.

Rhoades is white.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery

Latest News

Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Gregg County judge discusses Highway 42 expansion
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
WEBXTRA: Highway 42 expansion project
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico