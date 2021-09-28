East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect in Midland murder arrested in New Mexico

Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.
Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29.(New Mexico State Police)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT
CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KOSA) - A man wanted for murder in Midland has been arrested in New Mexico.

Kionne Lewis, 29, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of North Midland Drive at 12:42 p.m. for a disturbance involving weapons.

When police arrived they found a woman, identified as 28-year-old Travae Jackson, who had been shot and killed inside of her apartment. A man was also shot, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis, who reportedly made it all the way to New Mexico before being captured by New Mexico State Police.

The search for Lewis lasted several hours and was focused on Chaves County near Roswell.

Lewis was taken into custody at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

