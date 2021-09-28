East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steer at East Texas State Fair
Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair
Daniel Crawford
Former Tyler Legacy principal pleads guilty to drug charge
Brentavian Henderson (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
Bullard man gets life in prison for murder during robbery
Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated that she was...
Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash
Katie Dowell competes as Mrs. Houston County and is crowned
East Texan crowned Mrs. Texas American 2021

Latest News

Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing.
Missing Henderson County teens found and reunited with family