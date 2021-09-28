Smith County volunteers helping people register to vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Elections Office is out and about in the community for National Voter Registration Day. There are six locations throughout the county for people to register to vote.

You must be registered by Monday, October 4, to be eligible to vote on November 2.

Times and locations include:

The University of Texas at Tyler – Harvey Lake Deck, 3900 University Blvd., noon to 3 p.m.



The T.B. Butler Plaza (Downtown Square), 101 N. Broadway Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Tyler Junior College – TJC Administration Building and Roger Student Center, 1327 S. Baxter Ave., 3:30-5:30 p.m.



Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., noon to 3 p.m.



Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., 9 a.m. to noon.



Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Lillie Russell Memorial Library - Lindale, 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. It is a day when volunteers and organizations from all over the country “hit the streets” to create awareness of voter registration opportunities for all eligible voters, according to Smith County officials.

To see if you are registered to vote on Nov. 2, visit www.votetexas.gov and click on the tab labeled “Am I Registered?” If you are registered, it will also tell you what voting precinct you live in and polling locations in your area. If you are not registered, you can fill out the form there, print it out and drop it off or mail it to the Smith County Elections Office, located at 302 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, you must be a U.S. citizen; be a resident of the county; be 18 years old; not be a convicted felon (unless a person’s sentence is completed, including any probation or parole); and not be declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

For more information about the upcoming election, including what will be on the ballot, voting times and locations, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information

