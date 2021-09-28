Smith County begins redistricting process for commissioner precincts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - FROM SMITH COUNTY: The Smith County Commissioners Court received on Tuesday an initial assessment report relating to the Constitutionally-mandated redistricting process it will undertake in the next several weeks.

Claudia Russell, an attorney with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP, of Austin, gave the assessment report in open session on Tuesday, September 28.

The 2020 U.S. Census data shows that Smith County grew from 209,714 people in 2010, to 233,479 people in 2020 – an 11.33 percent increase. Some portions of the county have grown more than others, which requires the Commissioners Court to adjust existing Commissioners Court Precinct lines to allow for a more equal representation of residents in each precinct.

A map showing Smith County commissioner precincts. (Smith County)

Smith County is divided into four Commissioners Court Precincts. Based on the data from the United States Census Bureau that is received every 10 years, these precincts are reexamined and, if necessary, redrawn. Redistricting is the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries based on where their populations have increased or decreased. Smith County also has five Justice Court/Constable Precincts, but those precincts are not required by law to be redrawn.

2020 Census data for Commissioners Court Precincts shows that Precinct 1 grew the most and at 64,780 people, currently has the largest population of any of the four precincts. Precinct 3 has the second most number of people at 61,259, followed by Precinct 2 at 55,202. Precinct 4 accounted for the lowest population, at 52,238 individuals. If they each had equal population, they would each have 58,730 residents.

The United States Constitution prohibits large (greater than 10 percent) population differences across precincts. Currently, there is approximately a 20 percent variance between the most populous precinct (Precinct 1) and the least populous (Precinct 4), so changes will have to be made to comply with current federal law.

Ms. Russell said when considering the redrawing of precinct lines, the Court can consider race but it cannot be the only factor, and the Court must avoid racial gerrymandering. Additionally, under existing law, communities of interest should be maintained in a single commissioner precinct, the commissioner precincts should be compact and composed of contiguous territory, currently-elected officials should remain in the their current precincts, and the Court should avoid bizarrely shaped districts.

Ms. Russell said they will start with the current boundaries and will not completely redraw the precincts. This will be done live with two workshops scheduled for Commissioners Court meetings at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, and October 26. Members of the public will have a chance to provide input at either meeting, as well as when the final map is expected to be adopted on November 2.

For more information or to view the presentation given during Commissioners Court on the redistricting process, visit:

www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/commissioners-court/county-seat-coalition/redistricting

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.