East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sen. Cornyn joins GOP criticism on Del Rio situation

Sen. John Cornyn on Del Rio
Sen. John Cornyn on Del Rio
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn joins the list of lawmakers who are speaking about the humanitarian crisis along the Mexico-U.S. border.

Cornyn calling the Biden Administration’s decisions “irresponsible” and “frustrating”.

This comes after federal officials removed close to 15,000 Haitians of a make-shift camp near the Del Rio-Mexico border.

The U.S. Government expelled close to 2,300 Haitians on 21 flights to Haiti from Sunday through Friday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. Has allowed more than 12,000 migrants to enter the country, at least temporarily, while they make claims before an immigration judge to stay in the country under the asylum laws or for some other legal reason.

Cornyn claims the Biden Administration’s policies continue to encourage migrants to make the dangerous trek toward the U.S.

“When they try to provide any modest security on the border, they get criticized by the radical progressives in their own party. Unfortunately, unless we change these policies we are going to continue to see wave after wave of more illegal immigration,” the Texas Senator said.

Cornyn says he continues to push for the administration to support the “Border Solutions Act”— which was introduced in April of this year.

It would establish at least four regional processing centers in high-traffic Border Patrol sectors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing. Henderson County authorities...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing teens
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’

Latest News

Leaders in Tyler and East Texas mental health workers turned out in support of Cenikor’s annual...
Addiction Recovery Luncheon 9.28
Dental Hygienist
Pandemic perpetuates dental staffing shortages in East Texas
Dental Hygienist
Dental Hygienist
Texas 42 Widening Project
Texas 42 Widening Project
TJC Firefighter Academy
TJC Firefighter Academy At Tyler ISD