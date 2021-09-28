East Texas Now Business Break
Pack looking to control playoff chances with win over New Caney Friday night

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers will travel to New Caney Friday night looking for their second straight district victory.

A win would move them to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in district play. It would also give them a leg up in a tight playoff race. Currently Lufkin sits in a tie for 7th place with Cleveland. A win would put them in prime position to be above the cutoff for the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium.

