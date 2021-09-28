Missing Henderson County teens found and reunited with family

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning two teens are being reunited with family after being declared missing on Monday, Sept. 27th by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Brownsboro Police Department, Ahraeya Olvera and Lillian Calvery have been found and are being reunited with their family members.

