Missing Henderson County teens found and reunited with family

Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing.
Lillian Calvery, left, and Ahraeya Olvera were reported missing.(Courtesy photos)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning two teens are being reunited with family after being declared missing on Monday, Sept. 27th by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Brownsboro Police Department, Ahraeya Olvera and Lillian Calvery have been found and are being reunited with their family members.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

